Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Soars 27.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) shares rallied 27.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.01. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Virgin Galactic’s research & development is yielding results with the company completing successful spaceflight ‘ The Unity 25’ mission in May, 2023.

Virgin Galactic will begin its much-awaited commercial spaceline operations. The first commercial spaceflight is planned to fly end of this month and the next flight scheduled in August, with monthly commercial spaceline flights expected thereafter. This commercial spaceflight program will boost top-line of the company.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.26 million, up 249.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Virgin Galactic, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SPCE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Virgin Galactic is a member of the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry. One other stock in the same industry, Airbus Group (EADSY), finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $35.96. EADSY has returned 3.2% over the past month.

Airbus Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +6% over the past month to $0.44. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +91.3%. Airbus Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.