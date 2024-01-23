Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ended the recent trading session at $2.09, demonstrating a +1.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.30, indicating a 45.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.99 million, indicating a 243.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Virgin Galactic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

