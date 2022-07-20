Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $7.70, marking a +1.58% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.56%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

