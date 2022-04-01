Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $9.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 19.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, up 25.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

