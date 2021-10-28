Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $18.56, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 19.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 9.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2021. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.46 per share and revenue of $2.19 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.8% and +820.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. SPCE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

