Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $20.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 29.94% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 35% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $1.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.42% and +244.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% higher. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

