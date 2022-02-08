Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $8.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.87% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 28.4% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 22, 2022. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

