Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.54, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.81%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.