Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $3.80, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 0.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 million, up 249.72% from the year-ago period.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.04 per share and revenue of $7.78 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.94% and +236.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

