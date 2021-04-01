Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $30.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 10.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.67%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $1.67 million. These totals would mark changes of +16.8% and +601.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 125% lower. SPCE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

