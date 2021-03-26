Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $29.59, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.66% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 29.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.31, down 3.33% from the prior-year quarter.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $1.67 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.8% and +601.68%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 125% lower within the past month. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

