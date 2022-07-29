Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $7.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million. These totals would mark changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

