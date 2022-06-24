Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $6.57, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.14% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.55% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.56%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million, which would represent changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Virgin Galactic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.