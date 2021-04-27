Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $23.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 20.64% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.31 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.33%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $1.67 million, which would represent changes of +16.8% and +601.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.