Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $21.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 5, 2020. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $1.82 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.42% and +244.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. SPCE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE): Free Stock Analysis Report



