Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $6.02, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.37% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.