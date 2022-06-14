Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $5.77, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.71% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.56%.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.51 per share and revenue of $1.02 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.59% and -68.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower within the past month. Virgin Galactic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

