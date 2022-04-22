Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $7.99 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.18%.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

