Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $1.43, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.75% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating a 54.39% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2 million, indicating a 412.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.96 per share and revenue of $8.31 million, indicating changes of +35.14% and +22.21%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.92% higher. At present, Virgin Galactic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

