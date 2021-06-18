Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $36.80, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 88.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.20 per share and revenue of $1.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4% and +671.01%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.35% lower. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.