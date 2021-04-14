Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $26.68, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 1.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 3.33%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.04 per share and revenue of $1.67 million, which would represent changes of +16.8% and +601.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.43% higher. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

