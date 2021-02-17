Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $49.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 79.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.22%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.29% higher. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

