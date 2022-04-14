Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $8.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.14% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.18%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

