Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $9.35, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 5.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Virgin Galactic as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 38.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.32 per share and revenue of $5.34 million, which would represent changes of +7.69% and +62.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.24% higher. Virgin Galactic currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.