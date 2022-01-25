Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) closed at $8.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 38.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Virgin Galactic will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. Virgin Galactic is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

