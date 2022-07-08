Virgin Galactic (SPCE), Aurora Team Up to Build Mothership

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE recently teamed up with Boeing’s BA subsidiary, Aurora Flight Services, to build two new motherships. With this agreement, the company aims to utilize the excellency of Aurora in manufacturing best-in-class air launch carrier aircraft, which will assist in taking its spaceship to its release altitude of nearly 50,000 feet.

Boeing’s Aurora boasts 30 years of experience in building cutting-edge aircraft from concept to delivery and specializes in novel aircraft configurations and complex composites.

No doubt, the expertise of Aurora will enable Virgin Galactic to scale operations and build a family of the fleet, which will enable SPCE to have 400 flights per year at Spaceport America.

Details of the Agreement

With service anticipated to commence in 2025, the new mothership will be manufactured at Aurora’s Columbus, Mississippi and Bridgeport, West Virginia facilities, while the assembly of the motherships will be accomplished at the Virgin Galactic facility in Mojave, CA.

Benefits of the Deal

With the agreement, Virgin Galactic intends to avail the benefits of the new and innovative technology of Aurora in manufacturing the fleet to enhance the efficiency of the fleet. Additionally, the company aims to utilize the productivity of the troop of the highly skilled labor of Aurora, which will further add impetus to manufacturing.

Moreover, the deal will boost faster production, easy maintenance and enhance Virgin Galactic’s capacity to fly more spaceships. Additionally, the deal will enable the company to put in its efforts in other areas of building the aircraft, such as designing, engineering and final assembling of the aircraft.

The next-generation technology will empower SPCE to carry out human travel to orbit with ease and bolster its revenue generation prospects going forward.

