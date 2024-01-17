Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) ended the recent trading session at $1.96, demonstrating a +0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.56% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 26.14% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Virgin Galactic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Virgin Galactic is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.99 million, indicating a 243.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Virgin Galactic should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Virgin Galactic is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.