Virgin Galactic Says 'Galactic 03' To Fly Three Virgin Galactic Founder Customers

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) announced Monday that the 'Galactic 03' flight window will open September 8, 2023, continuing a monthly cadence of spaceflights. This would be the Company's fourth spaceflight in four months.

The three 'Galactic 03' crew members are the first of Virgin Galactic's group of 'Founder' astronauts - the first customers whose forward-thinking vision and early ticket purchases helped make the dream of regular commercial spaceflights a reality.

The 'Galactic 03' crew bought their tickets as early as 2005 and, since then, have been an active part of the Company's vibrant Future Astronaut community.

The pilots for 'Galactic 03' are VSS Unity Commander, Nicola Pecile, and VSS Unity Pilot, Michael Masucci; the Astronaut Instructor is Colin Bennett.

In the past twelve weeks, Virgin Galactic has introduced eleven new astronauts to the world. Following the 'Galactic 03' spaceflight, the customers on board would become Virgin Galactic astronauts 014, 015 and 016.

