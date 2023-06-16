Virgin Galactic Rockets 32% After Announcing Schedule Of Its Commercial Spaceflights

(RTTNews) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are gaining more than 32 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced yesterday that its first commercial spaceflight Galactic 01 will fly between June 27 and June 30 and the second one Galactic 02 will fly in early August 2023. Thereafter, the company expects spaceflights on a monthly basis.

The first commercial spaceflight will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to try microgravity research.

Currently, shares are at $5.27, up 32.88 percent from the previous close of $4.06 on a volume of 38,442,862.

