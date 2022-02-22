Companies
Virgin Galactic posts smaller quarterly loss

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday as supply issues impacting the price of parts used in its spacecraft eased.

Net loss was $80.8 million, or 31 cents per share, for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $104.12 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

