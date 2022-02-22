Virgin Galactic posts smaller quarterly loss

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N reported a smaller quarterly loss on Tuesday as supply issues impacting the price of parts used in its spacecraft eased.

Net loss was $80.8 million, or 31 cents per share, for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $104.12 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

