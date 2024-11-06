Virgin Galactic options imply 11.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is normal with puts leading calls 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 11.3%, or 80c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.7%.
