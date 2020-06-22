Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station

June 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N has signed an agreement with NASA to develop a program to promote private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS), the company said on Monday.

Virgin Galactic will identify entities that are interested in purchasing private missions to the ISS and aid in transportation, on-orbit and ground resources.

