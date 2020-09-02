Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.81, changing hands as low as $16.33 per share. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPCE's low point in its 52 week range is $6.90 per share, with $42.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.94.

