Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Price Target Decreased by 9.02% to 2.37

The average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) has been revised to 2.37 / share. This is an decrease of 9.02% from the prior estimate of 2.61 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.01 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.03% from the latest reported closing price of 1.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.04%, an increase of 39.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.07% to 160,550K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 2.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 30,330K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,999K shares, representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 11.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,697K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,444K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 36.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,158K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,015K shares, representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 36.62% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,722K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,188K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares, representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 47.35% over the last quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.

