Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) Price Target Decreased by 17.36% to 3.44

The average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) has been revised to $3.44 / share. This is a decrease of 17.36% from the prior estimate of $4.16 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.80% from the latest reported closing price of $2.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings. This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.00%, an increase of 58.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.40% to 14,735K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 872K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 283K shares , representing an increase of 67.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 154.21% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 792K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing an increase of 50.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 75.18% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 772K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 87.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 582.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 727K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 47.47% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 609K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.