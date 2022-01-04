Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:SPCE)) market cap declines to US$3.5b but insiders who sold US$213m stock were able to hedge their losses

Over the past year, insiders sold US$213m worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock at an average price of US$34.30 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 3.8% last week, the company's market value declined by US$137m, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Virgin Galactic Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board, Chamath Palihapitiya, for US$213m worth of shares, at about US$37.89 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$13.54). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Virgin Galactic Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SPCE Insider Trading Volume January 4th 2022

Does Virgin Galactic Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Virgin Galactic Holdings insiders own 3.7% of the company, currently worth about US$130m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Virgin Galactic Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Virgin Galactic Holdings insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Virgin Galactic Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

