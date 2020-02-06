Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $18.52, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 63.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2020.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.