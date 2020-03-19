Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $10.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 71.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 44.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 28.7%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $1.82 million, which would represent changes of +44.95% and -51.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 445.45% lower. SPCE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.