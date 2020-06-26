Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $15.55, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.5% in that time.

SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $1.82 million, which would represent changes of +3.67% and +244.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.