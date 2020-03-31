Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $14.81, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 43.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 23.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.82% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2020.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $1.82 million, which would represent changes of +44.95% and -51.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

