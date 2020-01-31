Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $17.15, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 45.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 25, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPCE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

