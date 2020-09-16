Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed the most recent trading day at $17.41, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.17% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 3.19% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SPCE is projected to report earnings of -$0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35%.

SPCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $1.82 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.42% and +244.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

