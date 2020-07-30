Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $22.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 37.54% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $1.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.67% and +244.05%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPCE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.