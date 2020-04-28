Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) closed at $17.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.21% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.35% in that time.

SPCE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.60 per share and revenue of $1.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +44.95% and +244.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPCE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPCE in the coming trading sessions

