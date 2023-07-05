Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (SPCE) Price Target Increased by 6.56% to 4.56

The average one-year price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SPCE) has been revised to 4.56 / share. This is an increase of 6.56% from the prior estimate of 4.28 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from the latest reported closing price of 3.77 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPCE is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 102,105K shares. The put/call ratio of SPCE is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
XAR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Aerospace & Defense ETF holds 11,525K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,299K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 6.97% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,491K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,499K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 7.34% over the last quarter.
NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,375K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,306K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 13.15% over the last quarter.
IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,261K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,546K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 15.34% over the last quarter.
Geode Capital Management holds 4,550K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,295K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPCE by 14.09% over the last quarter.
Virgin Galactic Holdings Background Information
This description is provided by the company.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. It is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique and transformative experience.
