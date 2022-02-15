Virgin Galactic Holdings Climbs After Offering Spaceflight Ticket Sales To General Public

(RTTNews) - Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the aerospace and space travel company announced that ticket sales will be open to the general public from February 16. This will open an opportunity to purchase initial spaceflight reservations and to secure membership in the unique community of Future Astronauts.

Currently, shares are at $9.40, up 15.54 percent from the previous close of $8.14 on a volume of 25,942,229. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $7.58-$57.51 on a volume of 14,093, 420.

