Virgin Galactic Fell Today -- Is It a Buy?

Virgin Galactic Holdings' (NYSE: SPCE) dramatic fall from orbit in recent months picked up speed on Thursday, with the stock falling as much as 17% after the space tourism start-up announced plans to raise $500 million in new debt financing.

The stock is now down about 75% in just six months, and might be tempting for some bargain hunters. But investors should be cautious when considering Virgin Galactic shares even at these depressed levels.

Virgin rocketed higher in the first half of 2021 on excitement about the company's maiden tourist launch, which sent founder Richard Branson into orbit. But it has been mostly bad news coming from the company in the months since, and after a series of delays Virgin Galactic now does not expect to start regularly scheduled flights until the end of 2022 at the earliest.

Even after the declines, Virgin Galactic is valued by the market at more than $2.5 billion. Given the risks that come with space tourism, and the added twist that others, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, have gotten a jump on Virgin Galactic by launching multiple successful flights, this is still a highly speculative stock.

Should Virgin Galactic work out the kinks and eventually launch scheduled service, its long list of reservation holders is a powerful asset and could help lift Virgin Galactic shares and turn it back into the growth stock investors had once hoped it would be. But even in the best-case scenario there are still a number of quarters up ahead with little revenue, plenty of uncertainty, and very few catalysts that would provide reason for investors to rush in.

Space tourism is exciting, and it is understandable if investors still have high hopes for Virgin Galactic. But even so, there is no reason to rush in to buy today after its most recent decline.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.