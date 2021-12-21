Virgin Galactic Falls Back to Earth, Risks Remain

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) stock blasted off into the stratosphere, only to plunge back to Earth on two separate occasions, punishing euphoric investors who chose to chase it. Now down over 75% from its peak at around $60 per share, Sir Richard Branson's visionary spaceflight company may finally be worth a speculative bet to contrarians bullish on the very niche market of space tourism.

Undoubtedly, the sub-orbital space tourism market is in the nascent stages. Rough estimations pin the market at being worth just shy of $400 million in 2031. It's really tough to gauge just how much the market could be worth in 10 years, but it's clear that it will probably be out of reach for all but the most affluent folks with enthusiasm for getting a glimpse of sub-orbital space.

Continued innovations on Virgin Galactic's part could lower ticket prices. Still, rising competitive threats and excessive spending, without a plan to make a move into profitability, are not keys to outperforming in the type of market environment we currently find ourselves in. As such, I am neutral on SPCE stock for now.

Interest rates are expected to rise, with three rate hikes that could be in the cards for 2022. While it's harder to forecast where rates will be in 5 to 10 years from now, the potential impact of much higher rates could potentially ground a speculative hyper-growth stock like Virgin Galactic for an extended duration.

Even though SPCE stock has lost more than 75% of its value from peak to trough, it's nearly impossible to tell when the stock will bottom out, given a lack of clarity regarding the broader space tourism industry's underlying economics over the medium term.

Virgin Galactic and Space Tourism: Top Trend to Bet on or Shortlived Fad?

Will low-orbit space tourism just be a short-lived fad for a specific group of wealthy people? Or will it grow to become more accessible to the average consumer like the airline companies many decades ago?

It's tough to tell. Regardless, the competitive spirit for touring the next frontier still seems quite fierce, with billionaire Jeff Bezos also getting in on the action with his firm Blue Origin.

Indeed, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are two very different space companies with varying means for reaching space. Blue Origin's spaceflight experience may very well be more intriguing to those who can afford it, given it uses a rocket that goes to greater heights than Virgin's spacecraft, which launches off the back of another aircraft mid-flight.

For now, the transportation of payloads into space can help shore up cash to invest in initiatives to make consumer space travel more affordable and exciting. In any case, Elon Musk's recent comments on SpaceX's super-heavy Starship engine, expressing that it created the "risk of bankruptcy," is not at all encouraging for the prospects of the space industry.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Virgin Galactic has a Hold consensus rating, based on five Buys, two Holds, and three Sells assigned in the past three months. The average Virgin Galactic price target of $29.20 implies 104.6% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $15.00 per share to a high of $50.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on SPCE Stock

Although analyst price targets are astronomically high, Virgin Galactic stock is only suitable for the most venturesome investors who understand the stakes. As brilliant a man as Richard Branson is, many other geniuses are setting their sights on the stars.

For that reason, I'm taking a raincheck on SPCE stock. Furthermore, there's just too much uncertainty regarding future cash flows, with capital expenditures that are too steep for my liking.

