Virgin Galactic Delivers Substantively Positive News Ahead of Today's Earnings Announcement

Spaceflight tourism specialist Virgin Galactic Holdings (US:SPCE) finally gave longtime beleaguered stakeholders something to cheer about, announcing on Monday morning the scheduled launch of its first commercial flight in late June. Prior to this maiden voyage, the company will commence a four-member test flight to help ensure a smooth debut.

According to Reuters, Virgin Galactic -- which is financially supported by billionaire Richard Branson -- delayed its commercial service in May last year to the first quarter of 2023 due to the global supply chain crisis and a labor shortage. SPCE stock closed the May 8 session at $4.08, gaining 13% against the prior session’s close.

In February, Virgin Galactic completed a lengthy upgrade for its centerpiece tourist spacecraft, reported the news agency. The company then reopened ticket sales for spacecraft flights, setting a hefty entry price at $450,000 per person. Moreover, the initial deposit stands at a lofty $150,000.

“Returning to space is what we have all worked towards,” remarked Mike Moses, Virgin Galactic’s president of spaceline missions and safety.

Cash Strong

The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 earnings this afternoon, following the market's close. They've disappointed investors in seven of the last eight quarters (see below), with nasty surprises of as much as 14 cents below Street estimates. S&P Capital IQ shows a consensus estimate for a loss of 53 cents a share, based on its poll of seven analysts.

At the end of February, Virgin Galactic earnings were announced for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. One of the main highlights was a “strong” cash position, with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $980 million as of Dec. 31, 2022. Accompanying the financial results was CEO Michael Colglazier’s statement reiterating the company’s directive to safely deliver recurring flights with its current ships while facilitating an “unrivaled experience for private astronauts and researchers.”

Following that report, SPCE stock fell 17.6% the following day, with a 10.5% decline logged in the Post Earnings 2-Day Move, as tracked on Fintel’s Pre and Post Earnings Drift scoreboard (see below).

Despite the resurgent optimism for SPCE stock, Virgin Galactic remains a highly risky proposition. While shares gained nearly 17% of equity value in the year so far, in the past 12 month, they’re down almost 33%. From its initial public offering price of $10 per share, SPCE has lost more than 59% of its value.

Short Signs

For some market gamblers, the red ink may be a green light for speculation. According to Fintel, the short interest in SPCE stock has hit 24.49% of its float. The short interest ratio comes in at relatively lengthy 10.74 days to cover. As well, its off-exchange short volume ratio lands at 54.15%.

On the Short Squeeze Score board, SPCE stock pings at 72.64 out of 100. That Fintel metric ranges from 0 to 100, with higher numbers indicating a higher risk of a short squeeze relative to its peers, and 50 being the average.

Also noteworthy for additional investigation is that the number of shares of SPCE stock available to be shorted at a leading prime brokerage is zero at the latest count (May 5). To be clear, Fintel warns that this metric “does not include data from other brokers or dark pools. It is a small sample, and it is useful for tracking the rise and fall in demand for shares throughout the day and weeks.”

On a final note, the put/call ratio is relatively balanced at 0.99. With puts (the numerator in this case) representing generally bearish bets, put/call ratios lower than 1 indicate bullish sentiment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

