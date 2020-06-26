Markets
SPCE

Virgin Galactic Completes a Glide Test, Prepares for Rocket Tests

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), the space tourism company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, is on record saying it expects to begin carrying paying passengers to the edge of space this year, and possibly as early as this summer. Once these space tourism trips have begun, the company has promised investors it will quickly turn profitable, possibly as early as next year.

That's two "possibilities" in a row, but on Thursday, Virgin Galactic took another step toward making them both a reality.

Flying out of Spaceport America in New Mexico on Thursday afternoon, Virgin Galactic carrier aircraft VMS Eve released its VSS Unity spaceplane to conduct a glide test from 51,000 feet to first maneuver in the air and then conduct a runway landing. This was the company's second glide test conducted in New Mexico airspace.

VSS Unity being released from VMS Eve during June 25 glide test flight.

The VSS Unity being released from the VMS Eve on June 25. Image source: Virgin Galactic.

During the flight, Unity did not fire its rocket engines, but nonetheless reached speeds as high as mach 0.85 during its descent, and reportedly handled the trip flawlessly.  

Virgin Galactic said it will be analyzing data generated from this latest test flight and then begin the next stage of its flight test program in preparation for conducting commercial operations. Sometime in the next few months, Eve will carry Unity to altitude, release the spaceplane, and then watch it rocket to the edge of space before landing.

After completing Thursday's test flight, Virgin Galactic gave no new details on its precise timeline for conducting the powered spaceflight, nor on when commercial operations will commence. CEO George Whitesides did confirm that the tech company's "focus for this year remains unchanged." That would seem to imply that plans to begin flying passengers to space this year, and begin generating revenue for Virgin Galactic, remain unchanged as well.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular